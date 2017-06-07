President Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as FBI director

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday his intentions to nominate lawyer Christopher Wray to fill the FBI director position.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Trump tweeted early Wednesday his plans to nominate Wray, who formally worked in the Justice Department and as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's lawyer during the investigation of lane closures on the George Washington bridge. The President said more details would come.

Wray has been a partner at Atlanta law firm King & Spalding since leaving the Justice Department in 2005. He served as assistant attorney general under George W. Bush from 2003 to 2005. During his time at the Justice Department he oversaw several corporate fraud investigations, including the investigation into the Enron scandal.

Wray is a graduate from Yale law school.