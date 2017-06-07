President Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as FBI director

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Donald Trump announced his intentions to nominate lawyer Christopher Wray to fill the FBI director position.More>>
President Donald Trump announced his intentions to nominate lawyer Christopher Wray to fill the FBI director position.More>>
Clouds are still stretching Wednesday morning into the valleys.More>>
Clouds are still stretching Wednesday morning into the valleys.More>>
National Boating Week is kicking off and a local company is giving a taste of luxury yachting without the hefty price tag.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was live with all the details.More>>
National Boating Week is kicking off and a local company is giving a taste of luxury yachting without the hefty price tag.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was live with all the details.More>>
This summer is going to be one of the biggest ever for the town of Del Mar.
Along with the fair, the races and Kaboo, this year is also the Breeder's Cup.
So with thousands of people coming to town, why would the city council impose a ban on short-term rentals?
The mayor of Del Mar is wondering that very thing.More>>
This summer is going to be one of the biggest ever for the town of Del Mar.
Along with the fair, the races and Kaboo, this year is also the Breeder's Cup.
So with thousands of people coming to town, why would the city council impose a ban on short-term rentals?
The mayor of Del Mar is wondering that very thing.More>>
A man accused of being under the influence when the vehicle he was driving veered off the roadway, rolled over and crashed into a couple jogging down a Vista roadway is expected to be in court Tuesday.More>>
A man accused of being under the influence when the vehicle he was driving veered off the roadway, rolled over and crashed into a couple jogging down a Vista roadway is expected to be in court Tuesday.More>>
The Qualcomm Stadium property in San Diego is worth $82.8 million, while the Chargers practice facility is valued at $27.3 millionMore>>
The Qualcomm Stadium property in San Diego is worth $82.8 million, while the Chargers practice facility is valued at $27.3 millionMore>>
Devon Fink was found safe Tuesday evening and returned to his family.More>>
Devon Fink was found safe Tuesday evening and returned to his family.More>>
A repeat DUI offender who was allegedly drunk when he drove on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 52 near Tierrasanta and struck a tow-truck operator tending to a disabled trash truck must stand trial on murder and other chargesMore>>
A repeat DUI offender who was allegedly drunk when he drove on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 52 near Tierrasanta and struck a tow-truck operator tending to a disabled trash truck must stand trial on murder and other chargesMore>>
The Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla announced Tuesday that a vaccine it developed effectively blocks the "high'' of heroin in non-human primates, based on testing by scientists in Virginia.More>>
The Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla announced Tuesday that a vaccine it developed effectively blocks the "high'' of heroin in non-human primates, based on testing by scientists in Virginia.More>>
The City Council gave final approval Tuesday to municipal code changes that give the city clerk's office the option to publish online the text of long ballot measures.More>>
The City Council gave final approval Tuesday to municipal code changes that give the city clerk's office the option to publish online the text of long ballot measures.More>>