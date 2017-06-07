SDPD officer shot in Southcrest to return to the force

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego police officer who was shot last year alongside his partner, Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman, while conducting a pedestrian stop in Southcrest is expected to return to the force sometime this week.

San Diego police Officer Wade Irwin will return to the San Diego Police Department in a limited capacity sometime this week, nearly a year after he was wounded and De Guzman, 43, was killed in a shooting during a routine stop of a gang member in Southeast San Diego on July 28, 2016.

Irwin was shot in the throat. Despite his injuries, he was able to shoot the suspect, Jesse Michael Gomez, and activate his body camera, allowing responding San Diego police officers to find the Gomez. A second suspect has not been found.

De Guzman died at a hospital, leaving behind a wife and two children.