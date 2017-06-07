SDPD officer shot in Southcrest to return to the force - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDPD officer shot in Southcrest to return to the force

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego police officer who was shot last year alongside his partner, Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman, while conducting a pedestrian stop in Southcrest is expected to return to the force sometime this week.

San Diego police Officer Wade Irwin will return to the San Diego Police Department in a limited capacity sometime this week, nearly a year after he was wounded and De Guzman, 43, was killed in a shooting during a routine stop of a gang member in Southeast San Diego on July 28, 2016.

Related Link: Annual law enforcement memorial ceremony honors fallen officers

Irwin was shot in the throat. Despite his injuries, he was able to shoot the suspect, Jesse Michael Gomez, and activate his body camera, allowing responding San Diego police officers to find the Gomez. A second suspect has not been found.

De Guzman died at a hospital, leaving behind a wife and two children.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.