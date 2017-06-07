San Diego first responders participate in anti-terrorism exercis - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego first responders participate in anti-terrorism exercise

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A two day training exercise began Wednesday for Firefighters, law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel to practice responding to a terrorist attack, active shooter or explosive device scenario in San Diego.

Many local, state and federal agencies are taking part in the emergency exercise which is being touted as the largest of its kind held in the region. Plans for the training were in the works for more than a year, according to the county.

The first session began at 10 a.m.Wednesday at the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department Training Facility near Lindbergh Field.

First responders will work to decontaminate mock victims after the detonation of an improvised explosive device and a so-called dirty bomb, which is designed to spread radioactive material. They will also practice their response to a mock active shooter scenario.

The exercise will continue Thursday in Carlsbad and at the Port of San Diego. County officials said increased police and firefighter presence may be seen in the areas.

