Week-long Camp Pendleton fire school trains crews for fire season

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) — Firefighters practiced putting out fires at Camp Pendleton Wednesday as part of their annual week-long fire school.

Live fires are intentionally ignited in a designated area on Camp Pendleton to be put out by firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, San Diego and Orange County Fire authorities and Cal Fire. The controlled environment gives responders the ability to hone their skills and gain experience for the real thing.