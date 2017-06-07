Week-long Camp Pendleton fire school trains crews for fire season

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A stabbing at a self-storage business near Otay Valley Regional Park left a man hospitalized with a possibly life-threatening wound Wednesday and a woman under arrest.More>>
Firefighters practiced putting out fires at Camp Pendleton Wednesday as part of their annual week-long fire school.More>>
A two day training exercise began Wednesday for Firefighters, law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel to practice responding to a terrorist attack, active shooter or explosive device scenario in San Diego.More>>
The San Diego police officer who was shot last year alongside his partner Jonathan J.D. De Guzman while conducting a pedestrian stop in Southcrest returned to work on the force Wednesday.More>>
President Donald Trump announced his intentions to nominate lawyer Christopher Wray to fill the FBI director position.More>>
A DUI suspect and a passenger suffered major injuries in a solo crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista early Wednesday.More>>
The Qualcomm Stadium property in San Diego is worth $82.8 million, while the Chargers practice facility is valued at $27.3 millionMore>>
Devon Fink was found safe Tuesday evening and returned to his family.More>>
A repeat DUI offender who was allegedly drunk when he drove on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 52 near Tierrasanta and struck a tow-truck operator tending to a disabled trash truck must stand trial on murder and other chargesMore>>
The Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla announced Tuesday that a vaccine it developed effectively blocks the "high'' of heroin in non-human primates, based on testing by scientists in Virginia.More>>
