Week-long Camp Pendleton fire school trains crews for fire seaso - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Week-long Camp Pendleton fire school trains crews for fire season

Posted: Updated:

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) — Firefighters practiced putting out fires at Camp Pendleton Wednesday as part of their annual week-long fire school.

Live fires are intentionally ignited in a designated area on Camp Pendleton to be put out by firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, San Diego and Orange County Fire authorities and Cal Fire. The controlled environment gives responders the ability to hone their skills and gain experience for the real thing.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.