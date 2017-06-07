Man hospitalized with life-threatening wound after being stabbed - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man hospitalized with life-threatening wound after being stabbed at self-storage facility

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A stabbing at a self-storage business near Otay Valley Regional Park left a man hospitalized with a possibly life-threatening wound Wednesday and a woman under arrest.

The assault in the 3000 block of Main Street in Chula Vista was reported shortly before 10 a.m., according to police.

Officers and medics arrived to find the 48-year-old victim bleeding from a wound to his neck, Capt. Fritz Reber said. Medics took him to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The 32-year-old suspected assailant was arrested at the scene of the assault. Her name was not immediately available.

It was unclear what led to the knife attack, though it was believed to have occurred during an argument between the man and woman, who apparently had been staying at the storage facility in recent days, Reber said.

