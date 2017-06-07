Museum celebrates 45th anniversary of Apollo 16 space mission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Apollo 16 mission will take place at the San Diego Air & Space Museum Wednesday night.

Astronauts from several Apollo missions — including Charlie Duke, the youngest astronaut to walk on the moon while on the Apollo 16 mission — will share stories from their legendary trips.

The height of the space race sent 24 Americans to the moon in the span of four years, from 1968 to 1972. Hundreds of people worked to make space exploration possible and one of the most ambitious trips was the Apollo 16 mission.

Astronauts Fred Haise of Apollo 13, Walt Cunningham of Apollo 7, Al Worden of Apollo 15 and Gerry Griffin, Lead Flight Director for three moon landings, will all be in attendance.

“"A gathering of so many of the remaining members of NASA's legacy space programs – Mercury, Gemini and Apollo – is a rare and important event in today's world,” Jim Kidrick, President and CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum said.

Proceeds from the event will go to the San Diego Air & Space Museum’s youth education programs. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. For tickets and more information visit here.