Sheriff's investigate reports of attempted kidnapping outside Park Dale Lane Elementary School in Encinitas

Posted: Updated:
ENCINITAS (KUSI) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department was investigating Wednesday a report from earlier in the week that a student from Park Dale Lane Elementary School in Encinitas was approached by a woman who attempted to lure the student into her vehicle.

According to a letter from the school, a woman approached the student Monday afternoon and said, "Your mom told me to pick you up." The student did not recognize the woman and ran away from her. 

The student described the woman as pale Caucasian, with brown straight hair, about 5'7" and wearing a dress.

"I can assure you that Park Dale Lane and Encinitas Union School District are working to gather more information and we will keep you informed as we learn more about this incident. I know this incident is frightening and I would like to assure you that we take our student safety very seriously and it is a top priority. All staff will be notified and we will have extra support after and before school to provide additional supervision," according to the school's letter to parents. 

The Encinitas Union School District is investigating the incident, along with the sheriff's department. 

" ... At this time, there is no evidence an attempted kidnapping took place. Out of an abundance of caution, Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station will be conducting additional patrols in and around the school area. If the public sees anything suspicious, call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200," according to the sheriff's department. 

