Woman attacked by shark near San Onofre State Beach continues down road to recovery, remains hospitalized

Leeanne Ericson, 35 (GoFundMe) Leeanne Ericson, 35 (GoFundMe)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely well, according to her GoFundMe page.

Leeanne Ericson, 35, was swimming in the surf off the coast of Camp Pendleton about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a shark tore off the back of her thigh "from her glute to her knee."

Ericson, a single mother of three from Vista, was hospitalized in critical condition and placed in a medically induced coma. 

"Leeanne is doing extremely well. She has taken about 40 steps so far and she is working on taking more. We hope she will be in rehab soon and then home after that. She is staying strong, and positive and she wants to thank all of you for your support and prayers. God bless you all," wrote Erickson's family on her GoFundMe page

The attack -- believed to have been carried out by a great white or a sevengill shark — was only the 11th recorded in the area in the past seven decades. The most recent fatal shark attack in San Diego County was off Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach in 2008.

