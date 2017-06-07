New San Diego OASIS center for older adults opens at Grossmont Mall

LA MESA (KUSI) — San Diego OASIS opened a new Lifelong Learning and Wellness Center Wednesday at Grossmont Mall to double their focus on older adults.

" ... with a growing population of older adults here in San Diego, we have unlimited potential to change the world," said Executive Director Simona Valanciute during her welcoming remarks. "Our only limitation, is our imagination. We choose to appreciate that getting older is a gift, but growing old is optional.”

The focus of San Diego OASIS, the local and largest chapter of The Oasis Institute, has more than 6,000 active members and ensures productive and meaningful aging for adults 50+.

The grand opening featured OASIS Founder Marylen Mann, San Diego OASIS Board Member George Chamberlin, Susan Taylor VP of External Relations for Scripps Health and Former NBS News anchor and Suzy Spafford, Creator of Suzy’s Zoo and Periwinkle’s Journey.

The grand opening also featured music, book signings, interactive art displays, exercise demonstrations, and tours of two centers — a Wellness Center and a Lifelong Learning Center.

San Diego Oasis is a local non-profit leader that promotes successful-aging through lifelong learning, healthy lifestyles and volunteer opportunities to more than 6,000 active members locally. Working directly with Grossmont Mall over the past year, Valanciute, her staff and the Board of Directors led an effort to bring their growing community to a new and accessible location, having been located at Macy’s in Mission Valley Mall since 1982.

In the coming weeks, San Diego OASIS will continue to make adults 50+ in East County aware of their new presence in the area with billboards and bus stop ads. Attendance to San Diego OASIS’ new location will boost business in the area by driving a large percent of the 40,000 into Grossmont Center.