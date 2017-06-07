CALLING ALL FAERIES AND NATURE LOVERS TO THE WATER CONSERVATION GARDEN FOR FUN ARTS AND NATURE ACTIVITIES. FUNDS RAISED HELP CONTINUE FREE ART CLASSES AT THE GARDEN San Diego artists Debbie Solan of Idea Field/Fusionglass Company and Marjorie Pezzoli of Pezzoli Art have teamed up with Arts for Learning San Diego and The Water Conservation Garden to present "Faeries in the Garden"; a fundraiser to provide free art classes to children. Entry is $5 per person and children under 3 years old are free. Tickets will be sold at the door. The event is Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 11 am to 3 pm. The event will take place at The Water Conservation Garden located at 12122 Cuyamaca College Drive West, El Cajon, CA, next door to Cuyamaca College, and there is free parking. Entrance will be at the North Gate. Organized by Arts for Learning San Diego with the event originators Debbie Solan and Marjorie Pezzoli, participating local artists and sponsors will join together to promote the arts in our community. This opportunity will provide all ages the delight in experiencing the beauty & therapeutic properties of art in a breathtaking garden setting – while being a faerie or being amongst faeries! Money raised from the event will fund free children’s art classes to be held at The Water Conservation Garden.\ Event Activities: Family fun: Create a Faerie Garden at home, bring it, and enter it in our contest. Wear wings for our “Faerie Folk” Costume Parade. Enjoy many opportunities to do hands-on art projects, many of which are free. Win an award for BEST costumes in the following categories: "Most Imaginative," "Best Nature Inspired," "Best Steampunk," "Most Colorful," "Biggest Wings," and “Best use of Recycled Materials.” Schedule of the day: 11:00 am- gates open 11:00-3:00- author's corner and Faerie Parade so wear your costumes! 12:00 pm- parade 1:00 pm- costume contest 1:30 - 2:00 pm Visionary Dance Theatre Performance 2:00 pm- Faerie Garden Competition/Awards 3:00 pm gates close The Garden's Ms. Smarty-Plants™ will be on hand to lead the parade and celebrate with her earth heroes! Aside from imaginative costumes and the delights of the gorgeous Garden setting, the event will showcase local artists who will have their work for sale. Activities include fun “Try It” art projects and demonstrations, photographers, tasty treats from food trucks, and the beautiful artistry of Visionary Dance Theater. Arts for Learning San Diego, an affiliate of Young Audiences has dedicated itself to advocating and providing arts education and enriching the lives of all children in our region through an extraordinary range of high quality performances, residencies, and workshops to help young people and their families identify their cultural roots and discover their creative wings. Arts for Learning San Diego’s mission envisions a world where all students, families and communities imagine, create, and thrive through the arts. Opened in 1999, the six-acre Water Conservation Garden is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting water conservation in the southern California landscape through educational exhibits and programs that inspire the public. How-to workshops are offered regularly, docent-led tours are offered Saturdays at 10am, and self-guided tours may be enjoyed 9am-4pm, daily. Admission and parking is free. The Garden is supported by memberships, donations, grants, and support from Helix Water District, Otay Water District, Sweetwater Authority, City of San Diego and the San Diego County Water Authority. For more information, please visit www.thegarden.org or call (619) 660-0614. Idea Field/Fusionglass Co., owned by artist Debbie Solan, offers creative options to the community. Previously known as Fusion Glass Inc, the focus changed from glass making to offering a wide array of classes in many media. Shop local artist wares, enjoy creative workshops, or schedule a workshop party. Debbie has been holding Faerie events in her store for years. It’s gotten so big that in collaboration Arts for Learning San Diego and the Water Conservation Gardens, the faerie event has relocated to serve the larger community. Volunteers in all areas are needed. Artists looking to sell their work and/or offer a simple inexpensive project or demonstration are also needed. For more information on “Faeries in the Garden” visit http://www.artsforlearningsd.org/faeries-in-the-garden link or email kerri@artsforlearningsd.org