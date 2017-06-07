Civil rights leaders say racial slur on Black Mountain Middle School yearbooks should be seen as 'learning opportunity'

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
One day before he will tell his story in front of the Senate, James Comey, the man President Trump fired as FBI Director, has released a statement detailing his conversations with the president.More>>
One day before he will tell his story in front of the Senate, James Comey, the man President Trump fired as FBI Director, has released a statement detailing his conversations with the president.More>>
A two-year prison sentence was handed down Wednesday for a motorist who fled after fatally injuring a man near his home in Lincoln Park two months ago.More>>
A two-year prison sentence was handed down Wednesday for a motorist who fled after fatally injuring a man near his home in Lincoln Park two months ago.More>>
The San Diego Sheriff's Department was investigating Wednesday a report from earlier in the week that a student from Park Dale Lane Elementary School in Encinitas was approached by a woman who attempted to lure the student into her vehicle.More>>
The San Diego Sheriff's Department was investigating Wednesday a report from earlier in the week that a student from Park Dale Lane Elementary School in Encinitas was approached by a woman who attempted to lure the student into her vehicle.More>>
The City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee considered a handful of proposals Wednesday designed to toughen enforcement against illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego, including a scheme under which customers could be targeted for buying pot from an unlicensed facility.More>>
The City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee considered a handful of proposals Wednesday designed to toughen enforcement against illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego, including a scheme under which customers could be targeted for buying pot from an unlicensed facility.More>>
A stabbing at a self-storage business near Otay Valley Regional Park left a man hospitalized with a possibly life-threatening wound Wednesday and a woman under arrest.More>>
A stabbing at a self-storage business near Otay Valley Regional Park left a man hospitalized with a possibly life-threatening wound Wednesday and a woman under arrest.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Wednesday for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Wednesday for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines.More>>
Area civil rights leaders said Wednesday that the accidental printing of a racial slur on the cover of a middle school yearbook in San Diego should be turned into a learning opportunity.More>>
Area civil rights leaders said Wednesday that the accidental printing of a racial slur on the cover of a middle school yearbook in San Diego should be turned into a learning opportunity.More>>
San Diego OASIS opened a new Lifelong Learning and Wellness Center Wednesday at Grossmont Mall to double their focus on older adults.More>>
San Diego OASIS opened a new Lifelong Learning and Wellness Center Wednesday at Grossmont Mall to double their focus on older adults.More>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
A two-year prison sentence was handed down Wednesday for a motorist who fled after fatally injuring a man near his home in Lincoln Park two months ago.More>>
A two-year prison sentence was handed down Wednesday for a motorist who fled after fatally injuring a man near his home in Lincoln Park two months ago.More>>