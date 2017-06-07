Water contact closure lifted for South County beaches - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Water contact closure lifted for South County beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Wednesday for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines.

This includes the beach-line from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive. Water quality testing conducted by DEH confirms that recent Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches.

This area was closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

For more information on the Tijuana River, please call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600. For updates on beach closure information please visit our website at www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.         

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

