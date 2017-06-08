Police called to North Park Observatory after scuffle at rap concert

NORTH PARK (KUSI) — San Diego police were called to the North Park Observatory Wednesday night after a scuffle broke out at a rap concert.

According to Twitter video captured at the concert, Rapper XXXTentacion was performing on stage when a concert goer jumped on the stage and tackled him.

XXXTentacion just got jumped on stage?? pic.twitter.com/Oh2BBAF0Op — Rap Favorites (@RapFavPosts) June 8, 2017

The footage shows security guards dragging the man off the stage.

Details of the incident are still developing, but police were called to the scene to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.