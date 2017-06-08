Cloud coverage less extensive Wednesday than in recent days - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Cloud coverage less extensive Wednesday than in recent days

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sunshine will begin to shine sooner Wednesday, than it has in recent days. 

As it has all week, the marine layer is extending into San Diego County's valleys Thursday morning but it is expected to burn off quicker than it has been. Inland and valley areas will begin to see some sun by late-morning to mid-afternoon. Coastal areas will continue to see gray skies through most of the day. Clouds may be even less extensive Friday. 

A cool down is expected over the weekend. Temperatures in inland areas may decrease by 10 t0 15 degrees. By next week Tuesday, some sunshine will return to the area, even along the coast. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.