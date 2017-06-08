Cloud coverage less extensive Wednesday than in recent days

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sunshine will begin to shine sooner Wednesday, than it has in recent days.

As it has all week, the marine layer is extending into San Diego County's valleys Thursday morning but it is expected to burn off quicker than it has been. Inland and valley areas will begin to see some sun by late-morning to mid-afternoon. Coastal areas will continue to see gray skies through most of the day. Clouds may be even less extensive Friday.

A cool down is expected over the weekend. Temperatures in inland areas may decrease by 10 t0 15 degrees. By next week Tuesday, some sunshine will return to the area, even along the coast.