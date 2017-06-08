Car apparently intentionally rolled off La Jolla cliff

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — Firefighters were working to remove a car from the La Jolla shoreline that appeared to have been intentionally rolled off a cliff.

San Diego Fire-Rescue were called to a cliff rescue near Coast Walk and Torrey Pines Road just before 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived to find a car overturned and crushed into the shoreline below but no person inside or around the vehicle, according to officials.

The car did not have a license plate or a vehicle identification number, San Diego police said. It appeared the car may have been intentionally rolled off the cliff.

Police called for a crane to attempt to extract the vehicle from the shoreline.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

