Sheriff's deputy who fatally shot gun-wielding man in Campo identified

CAMPO (KUSI) — A longtime sheriff's deputy who fatally shot an apparently suicidal gun-wielding man during a confrontation near Lake Morena County Park was publicly identified Thursday.

Deputy Richard Phillips,  a 23 year member of the sheriff's department, and other Campo-based deputies were sent to a home in the 2500 block of Gladiola Drive late Sunday morning after the resident, 66-year- old Bruce Dawley, called 911 to report he was suicidal and armed with a gun, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies heard at least one gunshot from inside the home shortly before Dawley emerged from the front door holding a pistol. He then allegedly fired at deputies, prompting Phillips to shoot back with a shotgun.

Initially there was some question as to whether Dawley's fatal wound had been self-inflicted or resulted from the deputy's return fire. The county Medical Examiner's Office determined that the latter was the case, sheriff's officials said.

