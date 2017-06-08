Homicide investigation underway in Valley Center - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Homicide investigation underway in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (KUSI) — Homicide detectives were investigating Thursday morning the death of a man in Valley Center.

San Diego Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of an assault in the 15000 block of Villa Sierra Lane at 5 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson. The call was shortly amended to show a man was injured and had stopped breathing.

Deputies arrived to find an approximately 30-year-old man with visible trauma to the body, Nelson said. Despite performing life-saving measures, the man died at the scene. Homicide detectives were called to investigate. 

Detectives have identified a person of interest who does not live at the residence, Nelson said. No description was made available. 

The County Medical Examiner's Office was investigating the cause of death. 

