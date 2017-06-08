San Diego special election

The City Council voted earlier this week to take out $5 million from the budget for a special election that would allow San Diegans to vote on the convention center expansion as well as SoccerCity. The Mayor has vowed to veto the action and restore the funding. We're not sure when this will be heard again. We are going to work hard to convince the Council that this is an urgent matter because we are losing out on tens of millions of dollars, thousands of jobs and a revenue stream for the homeless.