Public to discuss storage of San Onofre nuclear waste at Vista meeting

VISTA (KUSI) — A public meeting is scheduled Thursday night to discuss what should be done with spent nuclear waste at San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS).

Citizens’ Oversight Project, a group fighting storage of nuclear waste at San Onofre State Beach, scheduled a public forum to explain their stance on the nuclear waste situation to the public and allow the public to ask questions on the issue. Citizens’ Oversight founder Ray Lutz will speak at the event.

The California Coastal Commission approved in 2015 a permit to bury the waste in the ground at SONGS in 2015, but critics say the storage is too close to San Onofre State Beach. A group is working to stop it from happening.

The public meeting will allow both sides to present their arguments and get questions answered. It is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Vista Library. 

