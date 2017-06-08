Soccer City open houses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The group behind SoccerCity is holding a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about the initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.

Residents are encouraged to attend one of five open house meetings where they can learn about the plan, ask questions and give input on the development of a multi-use recreational and retail space, according to Goal SD. The meetings will take place from June 5 to June 13.

“This is an opportunity for the public to learn first-hand about the details of the SoccerCity proposal to redevelop the Qualcomm Stadium site,” Project Manager Nick Stone said. “We’re looking forward to sharing the plan with the public and hearing their thoughts.”

The group will hold informational open houses on the following dates:

June 5, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Town and Country Resort

500 Hotel Circle, North / San Diego, CA 92108

(validated parking off of Fashion Valley Road)

June 6, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

404 Euclid Ave.,

San Diego, CA 92114

June 8, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Caesar Chavez Continuing Education Center

1901 Main St.,

San Diego, CA 92113

June 12, 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Carmel Mountain Ranch / Sabre Springs Recreation Center

10152 Rancho Carmel Dr.,

San Diego, CA 92128

June 13, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

University City Library

4155 Governor Dr.,

San Diego, CA 92122

