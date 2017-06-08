Man who killed 92-year-old woman in home invasion pleads guilty - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man who killed 92-year-old woman in home invasion pleads guilty to first-degree murder

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A man who killed a 92-year-old woman during a burglary at her National City apartment pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and burglary charges.

Peter Thao, 27, will be sentenced to 31 years to life in prison at a hearing Aug. 16.

Thao, of Mira Mesa, was arrested last November in the death of Maria Rivera, whose body was found by her daughter at their rental residence in the
1100 block of D Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 22.

Authorities didn't disclose what led them to identify Thao as Rivera's killer.

The defendant originally was charged with murder and a special circumstance allegation of murder during a burglary, which could have resulted in a sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.
 

