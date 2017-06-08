Miss California Jessa Carmack

Jessa Carmack was crowned Miss California 2016 with the Miss America Organization in July 2016. In September she represented the Golden State when she competed for the title of Miss America 2017 where she placed in the Top 10 and was featured on the live ABC Television Network telecast. The 2017 Miss America competition cycle began with 8,000 young women across the country including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In 2011, Jessa served as Miss California's Outstanding Teen where she also went on to compete at the national level at Miss America's Outstanding Teen and was selected as a Top 15 finalist.