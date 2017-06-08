Miss California Jessa Carmack - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Miss California Jessa Carmack

Posted: Updated:

Jessa Carmack was crowned Miss California 2016 with the Miss America Organization in July 2016. In September she represented the Golden State when she competed for the title of Miss America 2017 where she placed in the Top 10 and was featured on the live ABC Television Network telecast. The 2017 Miss America competition cycle began with 8,000 young women across the country including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In 2011, Jessa served as Miss California's Outstanding Teen where she also went on to compete at the national level at Miss America's Outstanding Teen and was selected as a Top 15 finalist.

Follow GMSD:

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.