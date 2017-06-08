The Crystal Pier Hotel a Pacific Beach gem

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) — A Pacific Beach gem has been a popular vacation destination for tourists and locals alike for 90 years.

The Crystal Pier and Cottages in Pacific Beach have been family-owned since 1961. Claudia and Bill Allen own the popular spot, which gives guests the opportunity to “sleep over the ocean.”

The Pier was constructed in the early 1920s. It had a bumpy ride and was open and closed several times before reopening in 1936. Over the years, the Crystal ballroom and the Midway were built.