Warning issued for swimmers at Silver Strand after reports of great white shark sighting

CORONADO (KUSI) — A reported sighting of a great white shark just outside the surf line at Silver Strand State Beach Thursday prompted a warning for beachgoers visiting the popular stretch of ocean shoreline.

Two surfers approached lifeguards at the Coronado-area beach about 8:15 a.m. and reported seeing the sea predator, which they estimated was about eight feet long, said John Anderson, a supervisor for the state Department of Parks and Recreation.

Lifeguards posted advisory signs along a roughly mile-long stretch of the beach, which remains open to the public. The warning will remain in effect for 24 hours, barring any further shark sightings, Anderson said.

