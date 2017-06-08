Police search for man accused of exposing himself near woman and - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police search for man accused of exposing himself near woman and child in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — Law enforcement officials were on the lookout Thursday for a man, they say, exposed himself in front of a mother and her child.

On Monday, June 5, just before 9:30 a.m. as a mother and her four year old daughter were walking near 11th Street and Elder Avenue, a gray car similar to a Volkswagen Golf pulled up next to them and she noticed the driver was not wearing any pants.

The woman yelled at the driver and he drove away.

She describes the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with a dark complexion and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue zipped up jacket, a black hat worn backwards and dark sunglasses.

If you recognize this man or have any information about the incident, call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

