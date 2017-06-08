Police search for man accused of exposing himself near woman and child in Imperial Beach

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Monday is shaping up as a crucial day for Mayor Faulconer's plans to expand the San Diego Convention Center and for the SoccerCity development proposed for Mission Valley.More>>
'Tis the season for graduations and that includes people in uniform.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity is holding a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about the initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
A reported sighting of a great white shark just outside the surf line at Silver Strand State Beach Thursday prompted a warning for beachgoers visiting the popular stretch of ocean shoreline.More>>
Firefighters were working to remove a car from the La Jolla shoreline that appeared to have driven off the cliff above.More>>
Law enforcement officials were on the lookout Thursday for a man, they say, exposed himself in front of a mother and her child.More>>
San Diego police were called to the North Park Observatory Wednesday night after a scuffle broke out at a rap concert.More>>
The Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians pledged $300,000 to help build out the Emergency Department at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, the hospital announced Thursday.More>>
A man who killed a 92-year-old woman during a burglary at her National City apartment pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and burglary chargesMore>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Wednesday for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines.More>>
