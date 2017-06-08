Encinitas Union School District announces new elementary school principal

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — The Encinitas Union School District Thursday announced the selection of their new principal as Amanda Rothengast.

Rothengast is taking over as principal of Paul Ecke Central Elementary School.

The appointment of Rothengast was approved by the EUSD Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on June 6, 2017. The appointment will be effective July 1, 2017.

With over twenty years of experience in public education, Rothengast comes to Encinitas from the Hoover School in the Redwood City School District where she has served as principal for nine years. She received a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies and Spanish from the University of California, Davis.

She also earned a Masters of Arts: Language and Literacy and Master’s of Arts in Educational Administration from San Francisco State University.

Rothengast holds a BCLAD Multiple Subject Credential as well as an Administrative Credential. In 2016, she was honored by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) as the Region 5 Principal of the Year in San Mateo and San Francisco County.

Rothengast believes that all students can achieve at high levels and that instructional practices hold the key to students’ success. With experience in leading programs with rigorous instruction in a safe and caring environment, she has also been successful in increasing parent engagement.

Rothengast was raised in North County San Diego and has fond memories of her elementary years in Del Mar. She is thrilled to be coming back home to San Diego.

Supervisors and co-workers describe Amanda as a leader who focuses on best practices, collaboration, and team building. “She is a strong spokesperson, proactively developing relationships with parent and community members to garner fiscal, intellectual, and personal support for all aspects of the school’s goals and ensures that the school’s culture reflects maximizing achievement for all students.”

Superintendent Timothy Baird shared his confidence in Amanda and is looking forward to her joining the district’s instructional leadership team.