Stand Down for Homeless Veterans begins annual clothing drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans clothing drive began Friday in San Diego.

Veterans Village of San Diego will accept new and gently used clothing from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its facility at 4141 Pacific Highway.

Stand Down is a three day program that provides homeless veterans with comprehensive services that can help them get off the streets and reintegrated into the community. At Stand Down, veterans receive shelter, food, clothing, showers, medical, legal, recovery, and other needed services. For perhaps the first time in many days, maybe months or years our veterans have a safe haven to put down their burdens and lift themselves up to the possibilities of change.

The donations will be provided to veterans at the 30th annual Stand Down event, scheduled for July 21-23 at San Diego High School. Around 1,000 veterans and their family members seek services each year at Stand Down, which started in San Diego and has spread around the country.

