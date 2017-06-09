UCSD students to perform 52nd annual watermelon drop - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

UCSD students to perform 52nd annual watermelon drop

UCSD holds annual "Watermelon Drop"

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — UC San Diego students will perform the annual tradition of dropping a watermelon from the top of a classroom to see how far its splatters Friday as a way to take a break from finals.

The event started in 1965 when physics professor Bob Swanson asked on an exam what would be the terminal velocity of a watermelon dropped from the
seventh floor of Urey Hall at Revelle College and how far would it splatter? In their first test, the melon was traveling at 112 miles per hour when it hit the ground, and pieces of it spread out 91 feet.

The record splatter was set nine years later at 167 feet, 4 inches, according to UCSD.

The watermelon drop will take place at 12:00 p.m. Friday, cake and watermelon will be served.The event will also honor Liora Kian Gutierrez, the retiring assistant dean of student affairs at Revelle College. The 1984 UCSD graduate is retiring at the end of this month after 35 years of service.

UCSD is divided into six colleges, one of them named for Roger Revelle, the late director of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, who helped bring a University of California campus to La Jolla.

