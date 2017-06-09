Police searching for man who robbed Cricket Wireless store and threatened employee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police are searching for a man Friday who stole speakers from a cellphone store in San Ysidro and threatened an employee with a piece of PVC pipe.

The robber had his credit card declined after attempting to buy a phone from Cricket Wireless on East San Ysidro Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. He then told the employee he was ``just going to take some speakers'' and put them in his bag, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The employee confronted the man as he started to walk toward the exit and he raised the PVC pipe he had been using like a cane and threatened the

worker, Heims said. The suspect left and was last seen heading east on East San Ysidro Boulevard.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic, about 26 years old, 6 feet tall and thin with tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and a black hat.