Detained student activist granted release by San Diego judge

A reported sighting of a great white shark just outside the surf line at Silver Strand State Beach Thursday prompted a warning for beachgoers visiting the popular stretch of ocean shoreline.More>>
An immigration judge in San Diego ordered the release of a Cal State Los Angeles student Friday who was arrested by federal authorities in what her supporters contend was retaliation for her activism following the detention of her mother for possible deportation earlier this year.More>>
A man who fatally shot his parents in their Point Loma home the day after Thanksgiving in 2014 was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison Friday.More>>
The annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans clothing drive began Friday in San Diego.More>>
The La Mesa Class Car Show has started just in time for summer.
Car buffs can catch classic cars along with live music on 3rd and La Mesa Blvd.
It happens every Thursday through August 31.More>>
San Diego police sought Friday a man who stole speakers from a cellphone store in San Ysidro and threatened an employee with a piece of PVC pipe.More>>
UC San Diego students will perform the annual tradition of dropping a watermelon from the top of a classroom to see how far its splatters Friday as a way to take a break from finals.More>>
Authorities released the name Thursday of a North County man found slain in his home.More>>
A repeat DUI offender accused of driving drunk and hopping a curb on a Chula Vista street, killing a man sitting on a bus bench, was ordered Thursday to stand trial on murder, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.More>>
The Encinitas Union School District Thursday announced the selection of their new principal as Amanda Rothengast.More>>
