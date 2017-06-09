Mayor Faulconer uses veto powers to restore funding for special election

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Mayor Kevin Faulconer used his veto powers Friday to make several changes to the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 Budget, including increasing election funding and adding funds to boost police officer recruitment and retention efforts.More>>
Volunteers will be planting flowers, building new furniture, painting walls and decorating spaces, among many activities. Throughout the day, 45 volunteers will transform portions of the K-8 school as part of the 18th Annual Deloitte Day of Impact, celebrated by Deloitte employees across the globe.More>>
The annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans clothing drive began Friday in San Diego.More>>
An immigration judge in San Diego ordered the release of a Cal State Los Angeles student Friday who was arrested by federal authorities in what her supporters contend was retaliation for her activism following the detention of her mother for possible deportation earlier this year.More>>
A man who fatally shot his parents in their Point Loma home the day after Thanksgiving in 2014 was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison Friday.More>>
Two people charged in a northern San Diego home-invasion series in which residents were robbed at gunpoint, tied up and sexually assaulted pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy, robbery and burglary counts.More>>
UC San Diego students took a break from finals Friday to enjoy a whimsical end-of-the-school year tradition, the drop of a watermelon from the top of a classroom building to see how far it splatters.More>>
San Diego police sought Friday a man who stole speakers from a cellphone store in San Ysidro and threatened an employee with a piece of PVC pipe.More>>
Authorities released the name Thursday of a North County man found slain in his home.More>>
A repeat DUI offender accused of driving drunk and hopping a curb on a Chula Vista street, killing a man sitting on a bus bench, was ordered Thursday to stand trial on murder, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.More>>
