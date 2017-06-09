Two connected to San Diego home-invasion robbery series plead guilty to conspiracy, robbery, burglary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two people charged in a northern San Diego home-invasion series in which residents were robbed at gunpoint, tied up and sexually assaulted pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy, robbery and burglary counts.

Robin Shawver, 22, and Jordan Hollywood Wilson, 19, will be sentenced July 21 by Superior Court Judge Joan Weber.

A half-dozen young adults — including some documented gang members — were arrested in February 2016 after a number of "hot prowl'' early morning robberies, which began the previous month in Mira Mesa, Scripps Ranch, Sabre Springs, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Rancho Bernardo and Sorrento Valley.

More arrests were made in subsequent months.

Deputy District Attorney Jalyn Wang said the intruders used a garage door opener to gain access to some residences and got in through an unlocked door in another robbery.

The prosecutor said a couple in Scripps Ranch were robbed at gunpoint on Jan. 29, 2016, and the thieves got away with $50,000 worth of property.

In a Jan. 31, 2016, crime, intruders broke into a home where a woman and her three children were sleeping, Wang said. The prosecutor said the robbers took jewelry off the mother's body, pointed a gun at her head and sexually assaulted her.

Other defendants in the case include Stephen Ramon Gomez, 22, brothers Aaron Rico III, 21, and Aaron Rico V, 18, Thomas James Smith, 26, and Victor F. Harvey, 20.

A motions hearing is set for June 15 and a status conference is scheduled for July 14.

