El Cajon brush burns 10 acres, cause under investigation

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A fire of unknown origin scorched about 10 open acres alongside Interstate 8 near the Granite Hills neighborhood Friday, briefly threatening a commercial development but causing no structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted next to the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Greenfield Drive in El Cajon about 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters battled the flames, which spread amid warm, breezy conditions toward a Walmart Supercenter on Camino Canada for a time, said Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez.

Firefighters had the growth of the blaze halted within 90 minutes, officials reported.

Traffic on Interstate 8 was heavily congested for miles in the area as crews worked to subdue the flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Sanchez said.