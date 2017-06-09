President Trump takes questions from press on Comey testimony

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump met with the Romanian president Friday to discuss anti-terrorism efforts and strengthening NATO.

However, while that might have been the goal, the focus quickly turned to the president's response to James Comey's testimony from Thursday.

It's a political "he said, he said" and it's reaching new heights in Washington with the president finally answering questions and promising there will be a response to the speculation about tape recordings.

President Trump is counter-punching James Comey, after the former FBI director's testimony on Capital Hill.

Breaking his brief silence on Twitter, President Trump claimed vindication on the Russia probe and called Comey a "leaker" after the fired FBI director testified he asked a friend to share one of his memos with the press in hopes of prompting the appointment of a special counsel.

"No collusion, no obstruction he's a leaker, but we want to get back to running our great country," President Trump said.

In response to Comey's leak, President Trump's attorney is planning to file a complaint against him with the Justice Department Inspector General and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Comey's testimony raised plenty of questions, like whether White House conversations have been recorded.

"I've seen the tweet about tapes, Lordy, I hope there are tapes," Comey said.

President Trump floated the possibility in a May 12 tweet, sent just 72 hours after he fired Comey and during the press conference Friday, he again left the question of tapes hanging.

"I'll tell you about that maybe sometime in the near future. You're going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer," he said.