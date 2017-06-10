Legendary 'Batman' actor Adam West dies at 88

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said.More>>
Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88, his family said Saturday on a verified Facebook page.More>>
Officially, it's not the first day of summer, but it is for San Diego lifeguards.
On Friday, every lifeguard tower opened for business. The towers are setup from Ocean Beach all the way to Blacks Beach in La Jolla.
KUSI's Dan Plante shows us how they are getting ready for the summer season.More>>
The brush fire in El Cajon is 25 percent contained at 13 acres.More>>
President Trump met with the Romanian president Friday to discuss anti-terrorism efforts and strengthening NATO, calling Romania a great ally, especially when it comes to the fight against terrorism.More>>
A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.More>>
Two people charged in a northern San Diego home-invasion series in which residents were robbed at gunpoint, tied up and sexually assaulted pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy, robbery and burglary counts.More>>
UC San Diego students took a break from finals Friday to enjoy a whimsical end-of-the-school year tradition, the drop of a watermelon from the top of a classroom building to see how far it splatters.More>>
San Diego police sought Friday a man who stole speakers from a cellphone store in San Ysidro and threatened an employee with a piece of PVC pipe.More>>
Authorities released the name Thursday of a North County man found slain in his home.More>>
