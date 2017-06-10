FidoFest in Santee helps find care for pets of military members

SANTEE (KUSI) — A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.

FidoFest an organization which includes adoptions, canine contests and exhibitions that benefit Dogs on Deployment.

The organization was founded in 2011 by husband and wife Shawn and Alisa Johnson, military members who once found themselves ordered out of town at the same time, leaving no one to care for their dog.

According to the organization's website, they received help from family, but recognized the need for a program that would help others in a similar situation.

Shawn Johnson has since left the Navy, but Alisa remains on duty as a San Diego-based Marine aviator.

FidoFest, scheduled for 9 a.m. at Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive, will also include discounted vaccinations, microchipping and dog licensing.

The city asks that dogs in attendance be up to date on vaccinations, and females in heat be kept home.

Dogs attending must be social, friendly with other dogs and people, and be comfortable in crowds, according to the city. Dogs that display aggressive behavior, as determined by city volunteers or staff, will be asked to leave. Dogs also must be kept on a leash, no longer than 6 feet, at all times.