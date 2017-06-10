Naval Base Coronado issues noise and training alert near San Diego Bay

CORONADO (KUSI) — Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.

The training exercises are scheduled from June 11-17 from 7 a.m. to midnight daily, east of Pier 159 and Harbor Drive, according to the Navy's announcement.

``The Navy recognizes the importance of being good neighbors with the local communities and makes every effort to abate noise when possible,'' the statement said. ``We are committed to being good neighbors, while balancing the installation's mission.''

Noise complaints can be lodged online at: http://cnic.navy.mil/./navbase./about/CommunityConcerns.html.