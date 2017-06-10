Volunteers clean streets of Spring Valley in annual neighborhood clean-up

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.

The clean-up day was hosted by the Casa de Oro Community Alliance, a group of local residents, business owners, churches, schools and nonprofit organizations, focusing on a one-and-a-half mile stretch of the Campo Road business corridor.

``The members of the alliance not only want to clean up and beautify the neighborhood, we also want to reduce crime, expand the number of desirable

businesses in the area, hold problem businesses accountable to the community, develop policies that address existing problems in the area and prevent new ones,'' said Bob Yarris, CDOCA chairman.

About 60 volunteers fanned out across Campo Road armed with brooms, shovels, trash bags and gloves for the two-hour clean-up event.

``The vision of the alliance is to see a historically rich, culturally diverse, thriving community that is attractive, safe, pedestrian-friendly and is also a popular destination for dining, entertainment and shopping,'' said Carol Wright, co-chair of CDOCA's Beautification Committee. ``The community clean-up event is aimed at restoring the area, getting rid of trash and keeping the community beautiful.''