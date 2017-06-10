Marijuana dispensary in Encanto robbed at gunpoint - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Marijuana dispensary in Encanto robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.

The holdup happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the Fleet Systems marijuana dispensary in the 6100 block of Federal Boulevard, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

That's where three or four black men entered the business, one of them armed with a gun.

``He confronted one of the employees and threatened him with the weapon,'' Martinez said. ``The suspects tied up the employee and stole several
large bags of marijuana.''

The suspects also stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's wallet and got away in two vehicles.

``One of the employees saw one of the suspects leaving in a Chevy rental van. The employee followed the suspect briefly and obtained the vehicle's license plate (number),'' Martinez said. ``A short time later, the vehicle was located at Enterprise rental car agency, located at 29 Broadway. The driver of the vehicle was detained and subsequently released.''

No one was hurt in the incident and the suspects were still at large.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.