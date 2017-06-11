One dead, one injured after Horton Plaza shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two men were shot, one fatally, during a late night altercation with two other men at the Horton Plaza shopping mall downtown, according to San Diego police homicide detectives.

Officers were dispatched at 11:46 p.m. Saturday to the seventh floor of the mall where they found two men had been shot, according to Lt. Mike Holden.

``The first victim sustained several gunshot wounds to his chest and was transported to UCSD (Medical Center). Despite life saving measures, the male was pronounced deceased at the hospital,'' Holden said. ``The second victim sustained a minor gunshot wound to his leg and will survive his injury.''

Both victims have been identified and are related to each other, but police did not release their names. The deceased victim was a 43-year old white man who lived in San Diego. The second victim is a 29-year old white man who lives in Riverside, Holden said.

``During the preliminary investigation, detectives learned that for an unknown reason both victims were confronted by two black males,'' Holden said. ``During the confrontation, one of the black males shot both victims.''The two suspects ran north through Horton Plaza and got away.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.