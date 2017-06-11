Mayor Kevin Faulconer to campaign for free trade between U.S. an - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mayor Kevin Faulconer to campaign for free trade between U.S. and Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C. this week to campaign for open and free trade between the U.S. and Mexico, his office announced.

Faulconer will be joined by Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum as they advocate for the San Diego-Tijuana mega-region during a two-day visit Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a statement released this weekend.

They will meet with officials from the Department of Homeland Security, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Faulconer is a featured speaker at the Tuesday board meeting for the Border Trade Alliance, a nonprofit that aims to address key issues affecting trade, travel and security in North America, the statement said. He and the Tijuana mayor will speak at the nonprofit's Building a Competitive U.S.-Mexico Border Conference on Wednesday.

Faulconer is also scheduled to meet with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and leadership from the Environmental Protection Agency.

