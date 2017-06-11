$448 Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold at small liquor store in Sun City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A small liquor store in Sun City just 70 miles north of San Diego has sold one of the biggest lottery tickets in U.S. lottery history: a Powerball ticket worth an estimated $448 million before taxes.

``And it feels good,'' said Matthew Alberre, co-owner of the Marietta Liquor & Deli in Sun City. His store gets $1 million from the state as the lucky retailer.

But Alberre said he has no idea which customer bought the ticket with all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery. Those numbers were 20, 26, 32, 38, 58 and the Powerball number 3.

Alberre said it was the third million-dollar-plus ticket sold at the store, and by far the largest. ``We got the call last night at around 9 p.m.,'' he said.

Alberre owns the store with his father, who has owned it for 26 years. And he said his family hadn't yet made plans on how to spend the 1 million dollars of compensation they will be awarded for selling the winning ticket.

The store is located in the midst of Sun City, a retirement community off Interstate 215 in Menifee, about 70 miles north of San Diego.

The nearly half-a-billion dollar jackpot is the seventh largest in Powerball history, and reportedly the tenth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were also sold and are worth more than $322,000 each.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will be $40 million.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.