Home intruder caught hiding in attic by Carlsbad Police

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — Carlsbad Police arrested a man hiding in the attic of a home who is responsible for breaking into multiple Carlsbad houses.

A Carlsbad police officer was flagged down at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Cove Drive by a man who told her he'd just interrupted a subject trying to break into his home, according to Lt. Jeffery Smith.

``The citizen stated that a male subject was attempting to break into his home through a window and fled after a brief physical altercation with the

citizen,'' Smith said. ``The male fled the area and entered a nearby residence where he subsequently barricaded himself into the attic of that residence.''

Officers responded and established a perimeter around the home where the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Kai Sells entered and hid, according to police.

``Officers searched the home and with the assistance of San Diego Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter, they located the male hiding in the attic of the residence,'' Smith said.

Sells was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted burglary, burglary and misdemeanor vandalism and battery. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.