Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upholds block on President Trump' - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upholds block on President Trump's travel ban

Posted: Updated:
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals voted Thursday to uphold the suspension of President Trump's immigration order. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals voted Thursday to uphold the suspension of President Trump's immigration order.

SEATTLE (KUSI) — The block on President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban has been upheld by another federal appeals court Monday.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously against the travel ban. This latest ruling deals the administration another legal defeat as the Supreme Court considers a separate case on the issue.

The judges say the president violated U.S. immigration law by discriminating against people based on their nationality and that Trump failed to show their entry into the country would hurt American interests.

They didn’t rule on whether the travel ban violated the Constitution’s ban on the government officially favoring or disfavoring any religion.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia also ruled against the travel ban May 25. The administration has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.