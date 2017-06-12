Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upholds block on President Trump's travel ban

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
City Council President Myrtle Cole scheduled a vote for Tuesday to attempt to override San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.More>>
The block on President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban has been upheld by another federal appeals court Monday.More>>
he San Diego City Council will decide whether to call a special election for November 7 for San Diegans to vote on Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to raise hotel room taxes to pay for expansion of the convention center, street repairs and homeless programs Monday.More>>
Claims by SoccerCity investors that there is a conflict of interest in the redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley was disputed by San Diego State University officials Sunday.More>>
A small liquor store in Sun City just 70 miles north of San Diego has sold one of the biggest lottery tickets in U.S. lottery history: a Powerball ticket worth an estimated $448 million before taxes.More>>
Carlsbad Police arrested a Carlsbad man hiding in the attic of a home who is responsible for breaking into multiple Carlsbad houses.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.More>>
Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.More>>
A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.More>>
