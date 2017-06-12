City Council schedules vote to override Mayor Faulconer's veto for 2018 budget

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — City Council President Myrtle Cole scheduled a vote for Tuesday to attempt to override San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The mayor included the money in his original budget proposal, with the possibility that two major items would go before voters this fall -- his plan to raise hotel room taxes to pay for expansion of the convention center, and fund homeless programs and road repairs; and the initiative to place the proposed ``SoccerCity'' redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley.

On Friday, June 9th 2017 the Mayor presented the Council, City Attorney and Independent Budget Analyst with a Memo outlining his modifications to the 2018 budget which included $1 million dollars in cuts to the office budgets of Council Districts 1 and 3, eliminating funds for the Select Committee on Homelessness created by Council President Cole, and the elimination of $413,000 in funds for a roof replacement at the Bay Bridge Community Center in District 8.

“I was very surprised and disappointed with the Mayor’s veto,” states Council President Cole.

The City Council, opposed to holding votes on the two questions this year, redirected the $5 million into other areas. Faulconer subsequently restored the special election funding, which he has the power to do, and lowered the office budgets of Councilwoman Barbara Bry and Councilman Chris Ward.

While the $3.6 billion budget was passed 8-1, it's questionable whether the council has the six votes necessary to override the veto. Four of the nine members praised Faulconer's restoration of the special election funding.

The issue of whether to actually call a special election for November, and whether to place the convention center plan on a special ballot or wait until the next regularly scheduled general election -- in November of next year -- will go before the City Council today.

