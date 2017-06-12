Victim fatally shot at Horton Plaza identified as active-duty Na - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Victim fatally shot at Horton Plaza identified as active-duty Navy man, suspects remain at large

Posted: Updated:
Victim fatally shot at Horton Plaza identified as active-duty Navy man, suspects remain at large Victim fatally shot at Horton Plaza identified as active-duty Navy man, suspects remain at large

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities Monday released the name of a 43-year-old active-duty Navy man killed over the weekend in an apparently unprovoked shooting at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall that also left the victim's cousin wounded.

James Celani of San Diego and his relative were shot about 11:45 p.m. Saturday during a confrontation with two other men on the seventh floor of the downtown shopping center, according to police.

Related Link: One dead, one injured after Horton Plaza shooting

Following the gunfire, the shooter and his cohort — who appeared to be in their mid-to late 20s, one armed with a pistol — ran off to the north through the mall and escaped, homicide Lt. Mike Holden said.

Celani, a career military aviator assigned to headquarters staff at Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado, was pronounced dead at UCSD Medical Center from bullet wounds to his chest.

Celani's cousin, a 29-year-old Riverside resident, was treated for a minor gunshot wound to one of his legs. His name was withheld.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

"Detectives believe this was an unprovoked attack,'' Holden said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.