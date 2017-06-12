Group behind SoccerCity reacts to appraisal of Qualcomm Stadium land

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The people behind the SoccerCity initiative were responding Monday to a new assessment of how much Qualcomm Stadium is worth.

The city hired an independent appraiser who said the site is valued at $110 million, far higher than previous assessments.

The backers of SoccerCity, led by FS Investors of La Jolla, want to build a smaller stadium for soccer and football, along with a park along the river, housing, offices and commercial space. They've also applied for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

With all sides preferring a public vote, the council is scheduled to decide June 19 whether the project will go on a potentially revived special election ballot this fall or be delayed until November 2018 — the next regularly scheduled general election.

The group is holding public informational meetings on the following dates:

June 5, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Town and Country Resort

500 Hotel Circle, North / San Diego, CA 92108

(validated parking off of Fashion Valley Road)

June 6, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

404 Euclid Ave.,

San Diego, CA 92114

June 8, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Caesar Chavez Continuing Education Center

1901 Main St.,

San Diego, CA 92113

June 12, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Carmel Mountain Ranch / Sabre Springs Recreation Center

10152 Rancho Carmel Dr.,

San Diego, CA 92128

June 13, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

University City Library

4155 Governor Dr.,

San Diego, CA 92122