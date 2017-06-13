Jailed man re-arrested in connection to East County 31-year-old cold case

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Governor Brown and the Democrats in Sacramento are in open revolt against President Trump.More>>
The City Council Monday rejected a plan to conduct a special election for this fall that potentially would have included Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to expand the San Diego Convention Center, along with the proposed SoccerCity redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley.More>>
UC San Diego released a study showing that tumor cells produce a stress signal during chemotherapy, which in turn recruits immune system cells for help.
These are the same cells that are supposed to protect the body from abnormal cells. However, this communication not only helps tumor cells survive chemo, but allows the cells to actually grow in adverse conditions.
Doctor Maurizio Zanetti, a UC San Diego Tumor Immunologist who led the study, joined KUSI.More>>
The people behind the SoccerCity initiative were responding Monday to a new assessment of how much Qualcomm Stadium is worth.More>>
The San Diego region will need nearly 73,000 new apartment units by 2030 to keep up with demand, according to a study released Monday by the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartment Association.More>>
A Poway couple who were arrested after more than 170 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs were found in filthy conditions in their home and other locations pleaded guilty Monday to a pair of felony animal abuse charges.More>>
A 52-year-old man already jailed on unrelated drug charges was re-arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago.More>>
Carlsbad Police arrested a Carlsbad man hiding in the attic of a home who is responsible for breaking into multiple Carlsbad houses.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.More>>
