Attorney General Jeff Sessions to publicly testify Tuesday

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify Tuesday before a Senate Committee on his meeting with Russian officials and his involvement in the firing of James Comey.

The Justice Department said Sessions "believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him."

And there are troubling questions, like why Sessions was involved in firing FBI Director James Comey after recusing himself from the Russia probe he was leading.

Sources said Comey also told senators privately that Sessions may have had a third and undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador during the campaign, which the DOJ denies.

Congressional committees are waiting for Comey to turn over his memos.

But the president has suggested he may have a Trump card — Oval Office recordings — though he has yet to set the record straight on their existence.

The White House is still weighing the possibility about whether to exert executive privilege to stop some of Sessions's testimony.

He is scheduled to appear before the Senate Committee Tuesday morning.