Sunshine pushes out June Gloom

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
While in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, Mayor Faulconer said the City Council rejected the special election for the wrong reasons and was ignoring the will of the people.More>>
While in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, Mayor Faulconer said the City Council rejected the special election for the wrong reasons and was ignoring the will of the people.More>>
The City Council is scheduled today to try to attempt to override Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in
special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The City Council is scheduled Tuesday to try to attempt to override Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in
special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
A fiery crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 52 in the Clairemont area left two motorists dead early Tuesday authorities said.More>>
A fiery crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 52 in the Clairemont area left two motorists dead early Tuesday authorities said.More>>
Sunshine has returned bringing summer-like conditions to San Diego County.More>>
Sunshine has returned bringing summer-like conditions to San Diego County.More>>
Governor Brown and the Democrats in Sacramento are in open revolt against President Trump.More>>
Governor Brown and the Democrats in Sacramento are in open revolt against President Trump.More>>
A crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 805 in Normal Heights left one person dead, authorities said Tuesday.More>>
A crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 805 in Normal Heights left one person dead, authorities said Tuesday.More>>
A 52-year-old man already jailed on unrelated drug charges was re-arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago.More>>
A 52-year-old man already jailed on unrelated drug charges was re-arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago.More>>
A Poway couple who were arrested after more than 170 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs were found in filthy conditions in their home and other locations pleaded guilty Monday to a pair of felony animal abuse charges.More>>
A Poway couple who were arrested after more than 170 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs were found in filthy conditions in their home and other locations pleaded guilty Monday to a pair of felony animal abuse charges.More>>
Carlsbad Police arrested a Carlsbad man hiding in the attic of a home who is responsible for breaking into multiple Carlsbad houses.More>>
Carlsbad Police arrested a Carlsbad man hiding in the attic of a home who is responsible for breaking into multiple Carlsbad houses.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>