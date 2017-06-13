Sunshine pushes out June Gloom - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sunshine pushes out June Gloom

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sunshine has returned to San Diego County, bringing with it summer-like conditions.

A dense marine layer is no longer affecting coastal areas this week. Any fog that remains will dissipate quickly this morning. Skies will be mostly clear by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Expect conditions to be dry, but pleasant.

Temperatures are expected to be much warmer Tuesday than they have been for the past seven days. High temperatures will continue to increase throughout the week.

